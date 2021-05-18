Man, daughter killed in road crash in UP's Sambhal

Man, daughter killed in road crash in UP's SambhalPTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:59 IST
A man and his five-year-old daughter were killed and nine others suffered injuries after their car was hit by a bus here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night in the Hayat Nagar police station area, Sambhal Circle officer Arun Kumar Singh said.
After the collision, 11 people who were travelling in the car, were rushed to a hospital where Ravindra (35) and his daughter Chhavi succumbed to injuries, Singh said, adding others were being treated.
Investigation in the case was on, police said.
