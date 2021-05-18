Olympics sponsor Swatch says "convinced" Tokyo Games will take place - paper

Olympics sponsor Swatch says "convinced" Tokyo Games will take place - paperReuters | Zurich | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:06 IST
Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek is sure the Olympic Games in Tokyo, sponsored by the group's flagship Omega brand, will take place in August, he told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview published on Tuesday.
"I'm convinced the Games will take place even if they can just be viewed on television," Hayek said amid calls to cancel the event due to the pandemic.
