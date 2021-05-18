Saudi foreign ministry summons Lebanese ambassador over minister's comments

Saudi foreign ministry summons Lebanese ambassador over minister's commentsReuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:14 IST
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry summoned Lebanon's ambassador on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum protesting against what it described as "offenses" made by caretaker foreign minister Charbel Wehbe.
Wehbe threatened to stoke new tensions in a television interview on Monday, when he appeared to blame Gulf states for the rise of Islamic State in Iraq and neighbouring Syria.
