Left Menu

Saudi foreign ministry summons Lebanese ambassador over minister's comments

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:14 IST
Saudi foreign ministry summons Lebanese ambassador over minister's comments

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry summoned Lebanon's ambassador on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum protesting against what it described as "offenses" made by caretaker foreign minister Charbel Wehbe.

Wehbe threatened to stoke new tensions in a television interview on Monday, when he appeared to blame Gulf states for the rise of Islamic State in Iraq and neighbouring Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Less than one lakh inoculated in Maharashtra on Monday

The shortage of doses and closure of some centers on account of cyclone Tauktae led to less than one lakh persons receiving the jabs of coronavius vaccines in Maharashtra on Monday, officials said.The report was released on Tuesday.As many ...

UAE says it will offer Sinopharm booster shot

The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it would offer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for those who have already received two doses. The move is part of the UAEs proactive strategy to pro...

Quash notification allowing phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin in 2-18 years age group: PIL in Delhi HC

By Sushil Batra A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking quashing of Centres notification of May 13, which has accorded permission for conduct of phase twothree clinical trials of Covaxin in the age group ...

Strike from Gaza kills 2 as Israel topples 6-story building

A strike launched from Gaza killed two Thai workers in southern Israel on Tuesday, police said, hours after Israeli airstrikes toppled a six-story building in the Palestinian territory that housed bookstores and educational centres.With the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021