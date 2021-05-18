Haryana Police arrests 2 for circulating fake tweet using screenshot of Anil Vij's handle

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:16 IST
The Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested two people for allegedly circulating a fake tweet which used a screenshot of Home and Health Minister Anil Vij's handle to wrongly claim that lockdown has been extended in the state till May 20.

The arrested accused were identified as Prahlad, a resident of Tundla Mandi, Ambala; and Rohit Nagpal of Sundernagar, Yamunanagar, police said.

Prahlad was nabbed from Ambala, while Rohit was arrested from Yamunanagar district, they said.

The arrested accused were produced before a court in Panchkula which sent them to one-day police remand, police said, adding further investigation is on.

On May 7, Vij had brought to the notice of the police that someone had used a screenshot of his Twitter account to circulate a fake post about the extension of lockdown in the state.

Vij had sought action and registration of a case in the matter.

