Haryana Police arrests 2 for circulating fake tweet using screenshot of Anil Vij's handle

Haryana Police arrests 2 for circulating fake tweet using screenshot of Anil Vij's handlePTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:16 IST
The Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested two people for allegedly circulating a fake tweet which used a screenshot of Home and Health Minister Anil Vij's handle to wrongly claim that lockdown has been extended in the state till May 20.
The arrested accused were identified as Prahlad, a resident of Tundla Mandi, Ambala; and Rohit Nagpal of Sundernagar, Yamunanagar, police said.
Prahlad was nabbed from Ambala, while Rohit was arrested from Yamunanagar district, they said.
The arrested accused were produced before a court in Panchkula which sent them to one-day police remand, police said, adding further investigation is on.
On May 7, Vij had brought to the notice of the police that someone had used a screenshot of his Twitter account to circulate a fake post about the extension of lockdown in the state.
Vij had sought action and registration of a case in the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Governor Banwarilal Purohit dissolves Tamil Nadu Assembly,says Raj Bhavan.
TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made: Raj Bhavan.
Govenor Banwarilal Purohit appoints DMK chief M K Stalin as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu: Raj Bhavan.
Guv Purohit invites Stalin to form govt after he stakes claim
On this day in 2009: Rohit Sharma took his first hat-trick in IPL