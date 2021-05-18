Left Menu

Meghalaya CM holds video conference call with Assam counterpart

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:19 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday held a video conference call with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma and thanked him for providing oxygen, an official said.

The two CMs discussed cooperation and support which can be extended as the country is unitedly working to defeat coronavirus, the official said.

''Conrad Sangma thanked Himanta Biswa Sarma for the support being extended by the Assam government to provide oxygen to Meghalaya,'' a statement from CMO stated.

The Meghalaya CM has requested further cooperation from Assam, in case of any eventuality, it added.

Sarma has assured Meghalaya government to provide all necessary support to combat Covid, the CMO official said.

Assam CM also assured coordination from Assam and requested support from Meghalaya government to ensure transportation of goods is not affected due to lockdown in districts of Meghalaya.

Meghalaya CM had assured smooth transit of citizens and goods during the period.

''Assam will give 100 doses of Covaxin to Meghalaya and also D Type Cylinders'', Sangma was quoted as saying.

Assam Government is also sending a proposal to Government of India to make Assam the logistic hub for NE states, he added.

Assam CM has requested Meghalaya government to back the proposal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

