Delhi receives over 60,000 Covaxin doses for 45-plus, key workers: Atishi

Around 10.75 lakh people have got both the doses since the inoculation drive began on January 16.After Tuesday evening, the city will have only three days of Covishield stock left for the 18-44 age group. We appeal to the central government to make more vaccines available for this category immediately, she said, adding the city government might have to stop vaccination for them from next week.

Delhi on Tuesday received over 60,000 Covaxin doses for key workers and those aged above 45, AAP MLA Atishi said.

Still, the city has only two days of Covaxin stock left for this category, while Covishield doses for the group can last up to four days, she said. She also said that 1.13 lakh beneficiaries received jabs on May 17. Around 10.75 lakh people have got both the doses since the inoculation drive began on January 16.

''After Tuesday evening, the city will have only three days of Covishield stock left for the 18-44 age group. We appeal to the central government to make more vaccines available for this category immediately,'' she said, adding the city government might have to stop vaccination for them from next week.

