Left Menu

National Herald Case: Delhi HC fixes July 30 for final hearing on Subramanian Swamy's plea

A single judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of Delhi High Court on Tuesday fixed July 30 as the date for the final hearing of the petition filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy challenging trial court order regarding summoning of various witnesses and documents in the National Herald case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:24 IST
National Herald Case: Delhi HC fixes July 30 for final hearing on Subramanian Swamy's plea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A single judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of Delhi High Court on Tuesday fixed July 30 as the date for the final hearing of the petition filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy challenging trial court order regarding summoning of various witnesses and documents in the National Herald case. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had issued notice to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Swamy's plea challenging trial court order regarding summoning of various documents, witnesses and stayed his further cross-examination.

The trial court had said that Swamy's application filed under section 244 of Cr. P.C (Code of Criminal Procedure) shall be considered after the evidence of the complainant is over. Swamy, in his application, had said that the case is a quintessential case of documentary evidence and therefore these documents need to be proved through witnesses. "Due to the fact that there are many documents that have been annexed to the chief examination of the complainant, which have been marked; these are certified copies of these public documents. Due to the fact that these are marked documents, these documents need to be proved through the testimony of the appropriate witnesses," the application said.

Through the application, Swamy sought summoning of Secretary-General Sanjeev S Kalgaonar (Registry officer) Supreme Court of India, Rajnish Kumar Jha (Dy Land and Development officer), Saket Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Circle-1, Congress official who issued a press statement on November 2, 2012, and Journalist J Gopi Krishnan. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's lawyer RS Cheema had earlier partly cross-examined Subramanian Swamy in the matter. The National Herald case, which was filed by Swamy, is being heard by a special court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue.

According to Swamy's complaint, Associated Journals Limited (AJL) had taken an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crores from the Indian National Congress. It is alleged that the loan was not repaid. Swamy had filed the case in 2012 accusing Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He had stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crores to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New highways to have advanced traffic mgt system: NHAI member

To improve road safety, all new national highways will have an Advanced Traffic Management System ATMS, a member of National Highway Authority of India said on Tuesday.Addressing a virtual event organised by International Road Federation IR...

Farmers block Union minister's convoy over Centre's new laws

A group of farmers blocked the convoy of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday demanding that the Centre scrap three new agri marketing laws.Tomar was on his way to the district hospital whe...

Less than one lakh inoculated in Maharashtra on Monday

The shortage of doses and closure of some centers on account of cyclone Tauktae led to less than one lakh persons receiving the jabs of coronavius vaccines in Maharashtra on Monday, officials said.The report was released on Tuesday.As many ...

UAE says it will offer Sinopharm booster shot

The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it would offer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for those who have already received two doses. The move is part of the UAEs proactive strategy to pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021