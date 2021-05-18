Left Menu

Prostitution racket busted, 6 held from Greater Noida house

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:29 IST
Prostitution racket busted, 6 held from Greater Noida house

Police have busted a prostitution racket with the arrest of six people, including three women in Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made on Monday from a house in the phase 3 police station area, where one of the accused women lived as a tenant, they said.

“This woman would contact clients over the phone and invite them over to her place. She would also arrange for other women to offer their service,” a police spokesperson said.

“Altogether six people – three women and their three male clients – were arrested from the spot,” the official said, adding four mobile phones, Rs 9,860 and some “objectionable items” were seized from the house.

An FIR has been lodged under the Prevention of Unethical Trade Act, 1956 and further proceedings are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New highways to have advanced traffic mgt system: NHAI member

To improve road safety, all new national highways will have an Advanced Traffic Management System ATMS, a member of National Highway Authority of India said on Tuesday.Addressing a virtual event organised by International Road Federation IR...

Farmers block Union minister's convoy over Centre's new laws

A group of farmers blocked the convoy of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday demanding that the Centre scrap three new agri marketing laws.Tomar was on his way to the district hospital whe...

Less than one lakh inoculated in Maharashtra on Monday

The shortage of doses and closure of some centers on account of cyclone Tauktae led to less than one lakh persons receiving the jabs of coronavius vaccines in Maharashtra on Monday, officials said.The report was released on Tuesday.As many ...

UAE says it will offer Sinopharm booster shot

The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it would offer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for those who have already received two doses. The move is part of the UAEs proactive strategy to pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021