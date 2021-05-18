Left Menu

Germany's Merkel, Jordan's king support Mideast ceasefire

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:39 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by video conference to Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday about the escalating violence in the Middle East, with both backing efforts to reach a ceasefire, Merkel's spokesman said.

"Both agreed that initiatives for a speedy ceasefire should be supported in order to create the conditions for the resumption of political negotiations," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

