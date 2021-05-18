NCW seeks time-bound probe into gang rape of COVID-positive woman at Patna hospital

The NCW has sought a time-bound investigation into the alleged gang rape of a COVID-19 patient at a private hospital in Patna.

In a statement, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said it is concerned about the crime against women taking place in hospitals during the pandemic.

''Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary, Bihar to look into the matter and to give appropriate directions to the District Police officials and the hospital,” it said.

Sharma has also written to the Director General of Police of Bihar to immediately intervene in the matter and register an FIR against the accused.

''The Commission has sought a time-bound investigation and action taken has to be intimated to the Commission at the earliest,'' the NCW said.

According to media reports, a COVID-19-positive woman who was admitted at the private hospital in Patna was gang-raped.

