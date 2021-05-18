Left Menu

DMK govt rolls out assistance services under 'CM in your constituency' initiative

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:06 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Work on redressing grievances found in about four lakh petitions received from public has commenced and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday gave away welfare assistance to ten beneficiaries marking implementation of the 'CM in your constituency' initiative.

Stalin also issued orders for infrastructure and basic amenities related initiatives based on petitions received from people, the government said.

These were for constructing an Anganwadi building, a checkdam, cement road, and drinking water pipeline in various regions, an official release here said.

The ten beneficiaries include a woman who received old age pension sanction and a differently abled man who got financial assistance nod. Also, a woman got a sewing machine and another woman received free land 'patta.' Stalin gave away the assistance to them at the Secretariat. Chief Secretary V Iraianbu and special officer Shilpa Prabhakar Satish were present.

So far, complete action has been taken on 549 petitions received from the six districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvarur and Theni.

The petitions were received by Stalin during his 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin' (Stalin in your constituency) campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls from people across Tamil Nadu and he had assured redressing grievances within 100 days of assuming power.

With Stalin assuming office as CM on May 7, a separate division was created by the government to scrutinise pleas and address grievances.

About 70,000 petitions have been uploaded in a website maintained by Tamil Nadu e-governance agency, the release said.

Now, instead of the 'Stalin in your constituency' tag, the initiative has been rechristened 'Chief Minister in your constituency.' Following registration of petitions in the portal, a unique identification number is sent to the petitioners through SMS.

Based on the outcome of veracity check, officials are taking all steps like field level inspection to resolve issues. Stalin advised officials to ensure prompt action on the petitions received from people, the release said.

