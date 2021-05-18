Left Menu

Blinken says U.S. received more information on Gaza high-rise bombing

"It's my understanding that we've received some further information through intelligence channels, and it's not something I can comment on," he said. Israel's military said its fighter jets struck the multi-storey building because it was being used by the groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad and that terrorist attacks were directed from there, but has not made public any evidence for that claim.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:10 IST
Blinken says U.S. received more information on Gaza high-rise bombing
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington had received further information about Israel's destruction of a Gaza high-rise that housed the local offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news organisations.

But he declined to comment further on it. "We did seek further information from Israel on this question," Blinken said at a joint briefing with Iceland's foreign minister in Reykjavik. "It's my understanding that we've received some further information through intelligence channels, and it's not something I can comment on," he said.

Israel's military said its fighter jets struck the multi-storey building because it was being used by the groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad and that terrorist attacks were directed from there, but has not made public any evidence for that claim. The Associated Press' top editor Sally Buzbee on Sunday said they were yet to see any evidence from Israeli officials to justify the bombing and added that her organization wants an independent investigation into the incident.

A call from by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday in support of a ceasefire appeared to go unheeded, although cross-border fighting between Israel and Hamas seemed to abate slightly early on Tuesday. Ron Dermer, a former Israeli ambassador to Washington and now adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told CNN that evidence has been provided to Washington.

Brigadier-General Hidai Zilberman, chief Israeli military spokesman, told Israel's Army Radio on Tuesday that Hamas military intelligence offices were in the building, as well as assets of Islamic Jihad. "These are people tasked with collecting information about IDF combat troops and the southern (Israeli) communities, in order to carry out all the attacks," Zilberman said of those allegedly based in the building. "These are the people who directed the terrorist attacks on the communities of the Gaza periphery."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shakti Pumps India posts consolidated profit of Rs 30.4 cr for Mar quarter

Shakti Pumps India has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.39 crore for the quarter ended March 31.The company had posted a loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20, Shakti Pumps India said in a BSE filing.Its re...

Farmers block Union minister's convoy over Centre's new laws

A group of farmers blocked the convoy of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday demanding that the Centre scrap three new agri marketing laws.Tomar was on his way to the district hospital whe...

New highways to have advanced traffic mgt system: NHAI member

To improve road safety, all new national highways will have an Advanced Traffic Management System ATMS, a member of National Highway Authority of India said on Tuesday.Addressing a virtual event organised by International Road Federation IR...

Less than one lakh inoculated in Maharashtra on Monday

The shortage of doses and closure of some centers on account of cyclone Tauktae led to less than one lakh persons receiving the jabs of coronavius vaccines in Maharashtra on Monday, officials said.The report was released on Tuesday.As many ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021