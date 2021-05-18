Left Menu

Narada case: Arrested TMC leaders likely to seek recall of HC stay order

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:16 IST
Narada case: Arrested TMC leaders likely to seek recall of HC stay order

The Calcutta High Court is likely to hear petitions by two West Bengal ministers, a Trinamool Congress MLA and a former party leader on Wednesday seeking recall of its order staying their bail granted by a CBI court in connection with their arrest in the Narada sting tape case.

Counsels appearing for ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, MLA Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee mentioned the matter before a division bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal on Tuesday.

The bench, also comprising Justice Arijit Banerjee, permitted them to file the recalling petitions.

It is also likely to hear the matter on May 19 along with a petition by the CBI wherein it has sought transfer of the Narada sting tape case hearing.

The central investigating agency had moved the high court on Monday soon after a special CBI court had granted bail to the four arrested leaders.

Staying the order of bail by the lower court in a late evening ruling on Monday, the division bench fixed the hearing in the matter on Wednesday.

A division bench had said that it deemed it appropriate to stay the special court's order and direct that the ''accused person shall be treated to be in judicial custody till further orders''.

The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada News, a web portal, in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

The tapes were made public just before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Tauktae: All 137 crew of barge Gal Constructor rescued

All 137 crew of barge Gal Constructor which had gone adrift under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae were successfully rescued and are safely ashore. The rescue mission is accomplished, informed the Indian Coast Guard ICG on Tuesday. The Coast G...

Cong accuses UP govt of hiding data about COVID deaths; demands Adityanath's resignation or dismissal

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of hiding data about COVID deaths and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on moral grounds or his dismissal by the governor.Addressing a joint press ...

Shakti Pumps India posts consolidated profit of Rs 30.4 cr for Mar quarter

Shakti Pumps India has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.39 crore for the quarter ended March 31.The company had posted a loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20, Shakti Pumps India said in a BSE filing.Its re...

Farmers block Union minister's convoy over Centre's new laws

A group of farmers blocked the convoy of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday demanding that the Centre scrap three new agri marketing laws.Tomar was on his way to the district hospital whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021