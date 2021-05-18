Left Menu

Pentagon chief supports de-escalation in Israel-Palestinian conflict

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:22 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his support for a de-escalation in fighting between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in a call with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday, the Pentagon said.

"Austin reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself and to protect Israeli civilians, and lamented the loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

"Austin expressed his support for de-escalation of the conflict and the restoration of calm," Kirby added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

