PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:24 IST
Delhi pharmacist nabbed for selling Remdesivir at inflated rates

A 28-year-old pharmacist was arrested for allegedly supplying two Remdesivir injection vials at inflated rates for a coronavirus patient, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Ishtiyaque Khan, used to run his pharmacy in Govindpuri to earn a livelihood, and his involvement has been found in no previous cases, they said.

The arrest was made this Monday based on a complaint filed on May 4 by a person named Gaurav Dhingra at Kalkaji police station.

He had stated in the complaint that his friend’s father was Covid positive and was in critical state on April 30. The patient was in home ICU setup and there was an urgent need of Remdesivir injection for his treatment. While surfing the internet, the complainant came across the phone number of a woman through WhatsApp who further provided the contact number of Ishtiyaque, according to police.

The complainant alleged that the accused assured him to provide two Remdesivir injection vials at Rs 20,000 each. He demanded Rs 25,000 in advance for the same and remaining Rs 15,000 after the delivery of the injection. The complainant transferred Rs 25,000 in the account number provided by the accused. The accused provided him two injections at Mayur Vihar. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said a case was registered against him under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation was taken up.

“Our team started analyzing the details of the phone number and account number of the accused. Details of owner of the alleged account were taken from the bank and the address of the account holder Mohd. Ishtiyaque was found registered in Tuglakabad Extension, Govindpuri. A raid was conducted but the accused was not found at his address,'' he said.

On a detailed analysis of the account details, a mobile number was found registered on the address of Sahara State, Lucknow. So, the team immediately visited the address where his maternal uncle told the police Ishtiyque runs a pharmacy in Tuglaqabad Extension in Delhi's Govindpuri, he added.

''Our team searched the medical store after enquiring local people in Tuglakabad area. The accused was not found there but the police team kept a close watch over his store. On Monday, the accused was arrested from his pharmacy shop when he visited it secretly,” the DCP said.

His interrogation revealed that during the pandemic, he wanted to earn quick money by extorting needy persons. “So, he arranged two Remdesivir injections for Rs 11,000 and sold them to the complainant for Rs.40,000,” he said.

