Left Menu

Take decision on doctor's offer to run closed down hospital: HC to Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:54 IST
Take decision on doctor's offer to run closed down hospital: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to take a decision ''as early as possible and practicable'' on the offer made by a doctor, whose 150-bed multi-speciality hospital was closed down due to insolvency resolution process against its parent company, that he would put in the funds required to operationalise it to run on a day-to-day basis.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh directed the Delhi government to take a decision in consultation with the Centre and the insolvency resolution professional appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal.

The court said that the decision be taken ''in accordance with the law and as early as possible and practicable''.

It said it was not fixing a time limit for taking the decision as the government was already burdened with a lot of things that it has to do during the prevailing pandemic.

With the observation the bench disposed of the plea.

The order came after the doctor, Rakesh Saxena, who had set up the hospital said he will put in Rs 15 lakh initially for operationalising the equipments there and thereafter, he will put in Rs 4 lakh every month towards running costs.

He also told the court that he would bring in his team of doctors and would run the hospital as per the rates fixed by the Delhi government.

The Delhi government had earlier told the court that operational licence can be given for the hospital if it has all the requisite infrastructure in place.

It had, however, said that it cannot bear the expenditure or provide logistical support for running the hospital as a COVID-19 centre as its resources -- manpower, medicines and equipment -- were already ''stretched thin'' in operating its own hospitals.

The submission was made on an affidavit filed through Delhi government standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi who said the licence can be granted if the court so directs and if the hospital -- Febris Multispeciality Hospital -- is in compliance with the parameters given in the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act.

The affidavit has been filed pursuant to the court questioning the logic behind the Delhi government's decision not to use the 150-bed multi-speciality hospital when its services and that of its medical team were being offered by the doctor who established it.

Saxena, who set up Febris Multispeciality Hospital under the parent company Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd, said that considering the serious situation in the national capital -- grappling with a huge surge in COVID-19 infections and shortage of beds, oxygen and medicines -- his hospital be used to help people.

He has said the Centre or Delhi government can take over the hospital closed since 2019 and use the facilities there for COVID-19 patients.

In his petition, he has urged the court to direct renewal of the license of the hospital in view of the prevailing emergent situation on the ground.

The corporate insolvency resolution process was initiated against the company on an application filed before the National Company Law Tribunal by the LIC Housing Finance Ltd, a creditor of Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone: 29 persons aboard three vessels rescued in Mumbai

At least 29 persons aboard three vessels which went adrift due to cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian sea were rescued jointly by the Mumbai Police, CISF and Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders near Angre jetty here on Tuesday, officials said.All the thr...

Subramanian Swamy's plea 'misconceived, premature': Sonia, Rahul tell Delhi HC

New Delhi India, May 18 ANI India Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi told Delhi High Court on Tuesday that BJP MP Subramanian Swamys plea challenging trial court order regarding summoning of various documents, is misconce...

North Carolina prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown

The fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, a Black man killed last month by sheriffs deputies attempting to serve search and arrest warrants, was justified, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said on Tuesday. Brown, 42, was shot as ...

Badals never indicted in sacrilege cases: Majithia

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday said neither the one-man commission set to probe the 2015 desecration incidents nor the earlier constituted SIT indicted former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy Sukhbir Badal in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021