North Carolina prosecutor says shooting of Andrew Brown was justified

The fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, a Black man killed last month by sheriff's deputies attempting to serve search and arrest warrants, was justified, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said on Tuesday.

Brown, 42, was fatally shot during the morning raid at his home on April 21 in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community where just over half of the roughly 18,000 residents are Black. "Mr. Brown's death was justified," Womble told reporters at a news briefing in which he also showed images taken from the body-worn cameras of the officers at the scene.

The killing under unclear circumstances has captured national attention. It occurred a day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd in a highly publicized trial. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)