SIT set up after 186 oxygen cylinders go missing from Jharkhand hospital

SIT set up after 186 oxygen cylinders go missing from Jharkhand hospitalPTI | Hazaribagh | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:59 IST
The police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday said that it has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the disappearance of 186 oxygen cylinders and 60 regulators from a hospital.
Headed by SDPO Hazaribag Mahesh Prajapati, the five- member SIT is conducting raids at various places to nab the culprits, Superintendent of Police Karthik S said.
An FIR was registered after the oxygen cylidners and regulators were found missing from Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.
The police are interrogating five persons including a ward boy of the hospital who was named in the FIR, the SP said.
The SIT is also examining documents from the hospital where more than 160 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted.
The incident occurred when many states are facing a shortage of oxygen amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)