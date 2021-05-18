Left Menu

Uttarakhand chief information commissioner resigns

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:05 IST
Uttarakhand chief information commissioner resigns

Uttarakhand Chief Information Commissioner Shatrughna Singh resigned from his post on Tuesday.

''My resignation has been accepted by the Governor with immediate effect and I have been relieved of my duties,'' Singh said in his certificate of charge.

He has handed over the charge of his office to State Information Commissioner J P Mamgai.

An IAS officer of the 1983 batch, Singh has also served as the state chief secretary in the past.

