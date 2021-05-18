Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES Record 4,329 COVID-19 fatalities in India in single day New Delhi: India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 fresh fatalities, while the single day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL72 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY Govt says COVID-19 pandemic is shrinking, warns 98 per cent of population still vulnerable New Delhi: India's reproduction value (R) for COVID-19, which shows how fast the infection is spreading, is below one now which means that the pandemic is shrinking, the government said on Tuesday even as it cautioned that 98 per cent of the population is still vulnerable.

DEL57 VIRUS-PM-LD OFFICERS Continuous efforts being made to ramp up COVID vaccine supply in big way: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that continuous efforts are being made to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine supply in a big way, asserting that attempts are on to provide states 15-day advance schedule of the inoculation programme as it will allow them to prepare accordingly. BOM33 CYCLONE-NAVY-7TH LD RESCUE Cyclone: Navy, Coast Guard rescue 317 people from two barges Mumbai: Battling extreme weather, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard have so far rescued 317 people on board two barges that went adrift in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai hours before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast, but 390 more remain stranded or missing from offshore facilities, an official said on Tuesday.

BOM32 GJ-3RD LD CYCLONE Tauktae weakens as cyclonic storm but rains lash parts of Guj; 7 dead so far Ahmedabad: At least seven people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL76 VIRUS-2DG-PROTOCOL Will examine data of 2-DG drug for adding it to national COVID treatment protocol: Govt New Delhi: The government will consider including India's first indigenous anti-COVID drug 2-DG in the national COVID-19 treatment protocol after examining the data of the medicine, officials said Tuesday.

DEL68 NARADA-CBI-MPS Narada case: CBI found nothing against Mukul Roy, Poddar; sought sanction to prosecute Suvendu Adhikari, 3 others in 2019 New Delhi: The CBI has found nothing ''so far'' against Mukul Roy, who switched from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP, and Lok Sabha TMC member Aparupa Poddar in the 2014 Narada sting tape case, while its application seeking sanction to prosecute four others including Suvendu Adhikari was pending with the Lok Sabha Speaker for over two years, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL61 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL-SINGAPORE Kejriwal appeals Centre to cancel flights from Singapore over virus strain 'very dangerous' for kids New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be ''very dangerous'' for children.

DEL75 DL-VIRUS-4THLD AGGARWAL Former IMA president K K Aggarwal, hailed as guiding light during pandemic, dies of COVID-19 New Delhi: Eminent cardiologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, who gained more prominence with his informative videos about COVID-19 on social media, has succumbed to the deadly virus, according to a statement posted on his Twitter handle.

MDS9 KL-LD-VIJAYAN Vijayan elected CPI (M) Parliamentary party leader, Shailaja's omission sparks debate Thiruvananthapuram: Days after leading the ruling LDF to a stupendous electoral victory, CPI (M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan was on Tuesday elected its Parliamentary Party Leader for a second term as Chief Minister but the omission of 'rockstar' health minister KK Shailaja from the new cabinet sparked a debate.

LEGAL LGD26 CH-HC-LD LIVEIN RELATIONSHIPS Live-in relationships morally, socially unacceptable, says Punjab & Haryana HC Chandigarh/New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said live-in-relationships are morally and socially unacceptable, an observation which runs contrary to the Supreme Court stand recognising them.

FOREIGN FGN32 VIRUS-UK Nothing conclusive on B1.617.2 variant to deviate from lockdown plans: UK PM London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that experts continue to monitor the data on the B1.617.2 variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, but there is nothing conclusive yet that indicates that it would force Britain to deviate from its roadmap to lift lockdown restrictions fully next month. By Aditi Khanna FGN42 UK-LD MALLYA Vijay Mallya loses bankruptcy petition amendment High Court battle in UK London: A consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday moved a step closer in their attempt to recover debt from loans paid out to Vijay Mallya’s now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines after the High Court in London upheld an application to amend their bankruptcy petition, in favour of waiving their security over the embattled businessman’s assets in India. By Aditi Khanna PTI MGA MGA

