Left Menu

K'taka Deputy CM holds discussions with ASC officials on setting up Covid Care Centre

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:11 IST
K'taka Deputy CM holds discussions with ASC officials on setting up Covid Care Centre

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday visited Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre and College and held discussions with officials about establishing a Covid Care Centre on the campus.

Lt Gen B K Repswal, the Commandant of the ASC, responded positively to this proposal, the DCM's office said in a statement.

Narayan, who is also the head of the state's COVID task force, assured that the government would provide necessary assistance in this regard, it said.

The DCM's meeting comes a couple of days after the Karnataka government requested the Defence Minister to consider setting up Covid Care Centres in the state with the help of the Ministry of Defence or Defence Research or Development Organisation (DRDO).

In a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dated May 16, another Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi had said the Department of Defence has a large land bank in Bengaluru and Belagavi, which is suitable for the said cause.

Referring to DRDO's initiative in setting up exclusive COVID hospitals and medical centers in Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Ahmedabad, he said due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Karnataka, hospitals here are facing tremendous pressure and overloaded.

Setting up of such covid treatment centres in Bengaluru and Belagavi will not only help patients in the region but will further ease the pressure on existing hospitals and medical professionals, Savadi noted and had requested the Defence Minister to kindly consider it on a priority basis.

Karnataka on Tuesday registered 30,309 new cases of COVID-19 and 525 fatalities, taking the total infection count to 22,72,374 lakh and the toll to 22,838.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,75,028.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone: 29 persons aboard three vessels rescued in Mumbai

At least 29 persons aboard three vessels which went adrift due to cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian sea were rescued jointly by the Mumbai Police, CISF and Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders near Angre jetty here on Tuesday, officials said.All the thr...

Subramanian Swamy's plea 'misconceived, premature': Sonia, Rahul tell Delhi HC

New Delhi India, May 18 ANI India Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi told Delhi High Court on Tuesday that BJP MP Subramanian Swamys plea challenging trial court order regarding summoning of various documents, is misconce...

North Carolina prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown

The fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, a Black man killed last month by sheriffs deputies attempting to serve search and arrest warrants, was justified, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said on Tuesday. Brown, 42, was shot as ...

Badals never indicted in sacrilege cases: Majithia

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday said neither the one-man commission set to probe the 2015 desecration incidents nor the earlier constituted SIT indicted former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy Sukhbir Badal in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021