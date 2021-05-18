Left Menu

Philippines' Duterte issues gag order over South China Sea

China's maritime conduct has been a constant problem for Duterte but he has refrained from criticising Beijing and instead praised its leadership, hoping to secure investment. But after weeks of rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), he told his ministers on Monday they must refrain from discussing the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:14 IST
Philippines' Duterte issues gag order over South China Sea

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday the Philippines would not waver in defence of its interests in the South China Sea, even though he had barred his ministers from talking about the situation there in public. China's maritime conduct has been a constant problem for Duterte but he has refrained from criticising Beijing and instead praised its leadership, hoping to secure investment.

But after weeks of rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), he told his ministers on Monday they must refrain from discussing the matter. "If we talk, we talk but just among us," he said in a televised address.

On Tuesday, he said his order should not be construed as weakness and that maritime patrols must continue. "Our agencies have been directed to do what they must and should to protect and defend our nation's interest," Duterte said in a statement. "We will not waver in our position."

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea and has built military installations equipped with missiles on reefs in disputed areas, including within the Philippine EEZ, alongside a constant presence of coastguard and fishing vessels. Duterte's defence and foreign ministers and his legal adviser have taken strong positions lately on what they have called a "swarming and threatening" presence of Chinese vessels they believes are manned by militias.

China's embassy in Manila has denied the presence of militias. It did not respond to requests for comment on Monday and Tuesday. The gag order could lessen tensions at the rhetorical level, said Aaron Jed Rabena of the Asia-Pacific Pathways to Progress, a Manila-based think tank.

"It could be that President Duterte has realised that it's high time for his administration to speak with one voice given the mixed signals...which show a government that is incoherent," Rabena said. The same day Duterte announced the gag order, the foreign ministry filed another diplomatic protest against China over the annual summer fishing ban Beijing imposed in the South China Sea from May 1 to August 16, saying it was "a violation of Philippines' sovereignty and sovereign rights".

"And with the new Chinese coast guard law, it effectively grants Chinese coastguard freedom and authority to use force within what it considers its maritime jurisdiction," Foreign Ministry official Marie Yvette Banzon-Abalos said. Abalos was referring to a law that China passed in January that allowed its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

She said this put at risk the legitimate right of Filipino fishermen to fish in Philippine territory and the exclusive economic zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico eyes easing U.S. border curbs from June 22, depending on COVID

Mexico and the United States are discussing relaxing curbs on non-essential land border crossings from June 22, depending on the spread of COVID-19 and how many people in both countries have been vaccinated, Mexicos foreign ministry said on...

Cyclone: 29 persons aboard three vessels rescued in Mumbai

At least 29 persons aboard three vessels which went adrift due to cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian sea were rescued jointly by the Mumbai Police, CISF and Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders near Angre jetty here on Tuesday, officials said.All the thr...

Subramanian Swamy's plea 'misconceived, premature': Sonia, Rahul tell Delhi HC

New Delhi India, May 18 ANI India Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi told Delhi High Court on Tuesday that BJP MP Subramanian Swamys plea challenging trial court order regarding summoning of various documents, is misconce...

North Carolina prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown

The fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, a Black man killed last month by sheriffs deputies attempting to serve search and arrest warrants, was justified, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said on Tuesday. Brown, 42, was shot as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021