Left Menu

Telangana extends lockdown till May 30

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:16 IST
Telangana extends lockdown till May 30

Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI): The Telangana government on Tuesday extendedthe lockdown to contain the spread of COVID- 19 till May 30, an official release said.

The ongoing lockdown which began on May 12 was supposed to end by May 22, according to an earlier official communication.

''Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to extend the lockdown in the State up to May 30. The CM spoke with the Ministers over the phone and elicited their opinion.

After receiving the opinion of the Cabinet Ministers, the CM has decided to extend the lockdown till May 30,'' it said.

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue an order on the extension of the lockdown.

As the Ministers are busy monitoring COVID-19 pandemic curtailment measures and medical services at the field level, KCR cancelled thecabinet meeting, which is scheduled on May 20, it added.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico eyes easing U.S. border curbs from June 22, depending on COVID

Mexico and the United States are discussing relaxing curbs on non-essential land border crossings from June 22, depending on the spread of COVID-19 and how many people in both countries have been vaccinated, Mexicos foreign ministry said on...

Cyclone: 29 persons aboard three vessels rescued in Mumbai

At least 29 persons aboard three vessels which went adrift due to cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian sea were rescued jointly by the Mumbai Police, CISF and Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders near Angre jetty here on Tuesday, officials said.All the thr...

Subramanian Swamy's plea 'misconceived, premature': Sonia, Rahul tell Delhi HC

New Delhi India, May 18 ANI India Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi told Delhi High Court on Tuesday that BJP MP Subramanian Swamys plea challenging trial court order regarding summoning of various documents, is misconce...

North Carolina prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown

The fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, a Black man killed last month by sheriffs deputies attempting to serve search and arrest warrants, was justified, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said on Tuesday. Brown, 42, was shot as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021