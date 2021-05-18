Left Menu

Tripura govt imposes night curfew till May 26 to curb COVID spread

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:19 IST
Amid fresh wave of COVID-19, the Tripura government on Tuesday announced night curfew in the entire state starting May 19, a senior minister said.

It will be in force from 6 pm to 5 am till May 26.

The decision was announced at the state secretariat by state Law Minister and Cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath.

The state government had already announced a nine-day 'Corona Curfew from May 17 in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Nath said the restrictions imposed for the Corona Curfew in the AMC areas would be in force during night curfew in the entire state.

''We appeal to all people of the state to maintain strict COVID protocol and also request everyone to go for tests and take vaccines. We need to follow three steps to save ourselves awareness, testing, and vaccination,'' the minister said.

Inter-district movement would be stopped from May 20 till May 26 except for essential or emergency needs.

Further decisions would be announced in the coming days while paying attention to issues faced by the poor, the minister said.

