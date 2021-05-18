Delhi minister Hussain conducts surprise inspection at fair price shops in northwest Delhi

Delhi Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections of fair price shops (FPS) in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area to check availability and free distribution of ration to the beneficiaries.

During the inspection, three out of five shops were found closed despite the minister's instruction to run them all seven days without weekly off, the ministry said in a statement. ''During the inspection, Imran Hussain found three FPSs closed and two FPSs opened. He took a serious view in the matter and directed the officers of the F&S Department to take strict action as per law against the defaulting FPSs,'' it said.

The Delhi government earlier this month announced to provide free ration to 72 lakh ration card holders under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna (PMGKAY) for the next two months.

''He (Hussain) also enquired from the beneficiaries whether any amount is being charged by FPS dealers for ration distribution. The beneficiaries informed the minister that nothing is being charged from them by FPS dealers,'' the ministry said.

The minister also warned that strict action will be taken against the ration dealers who do not open shops regularly, collect the cost of foodgrains illegally, distribute less than stipulated quantity of ration, or indulge in other malpractices.

