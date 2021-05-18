Left Menu

Japan withdraws immigration bill after death of Sri Lankan sparks criticism

Japan's government on Tuesday withdrew a bill that would have made it easier to deport failed applicants for refugee status, officials said, after the death in March of a Sri Lankan woman at an immigration detention centre sparked criticism.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:28 IST
Japan withdraws immigration bill after death of Sri Lankan sparks criticism

Japan's government on Tuesday withdrew a bill that would have made it easier to deport failed applicants for refugee status, officials said, after the death in March of a Sri Lankan woman at an immigration detention centre sparked criticism. Members of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) abandoned their attempt to pass an overhaul of the immigration law, party officials said, which would have meant asylum seekers could be deported after their third failed application.

The government had said the change would solve the problem of long detentions of asylum seekers. Lawyers, opposition lawmakers and human rights groups said it ran counter to international norms. Japan's treatment of foreigners facing deportation was put under the spotlight again after the death of 33-year-old Wishma Sandamali at an immigration detention centre in central Nagoya.

Sandamali died in early March after complaining of stomach pain and other symptoms from mid-January, Kyodo news reported. She went to police in August for help with domestic violence and was then detained for overstaying her visa, Kyodo said. Opposition lawmakers had pushed authorities to show Sandamali's family video footage of her taken while she was in custody but that was turned down on security concerns, according to officials.

Criticism of the bill mounted online and one ruling party official told Reuters there was no point in pushing it through, given the growing backlash. Suga's support fell below 33% in a recent poll by the Jiji news agency, reflecting frustration over his handling of the pandemic. Japan has long been reticent about immigration and asylum, despite an ageing population and shrinking workforce that economists say could be alleviated by accepting more immigrants.

In 2019, just 0.4% of asylum applications were successful in Japan, against 25.9% in Germany and 29.6% in the United States. Under the current system, some asylum seekers are granted provisional release from detention centres during their asylum process, meaning they can live relatively freely although they cannot work. Others are held in the centres, where they spend months or even years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico eyes easing U.S. border curbs from June 22, depending on COVID

Mexico and the United States are discussing relaxing curbs on non-essential land border crossings from June 22, depending on the spread of COVID-19 and how many people in both countries have been vaccinated, Mexicos foreign ministry said on...

Cyclone: 29 persons aboard three vessels rescued in Mumbai

At least 29 persons aboard three vessels which went adrift due to cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian sea were rescued jointly by the Mumbai Police, CISF and Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders near Angre jetty here on Tuesday, officials said.All the thr...

Subramanian Swamy's plea 'misconceived, premature': Sonia, Rahul tell Delhi HC

New Delhi India, May 18 ANI India Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi told Delhi High Court on Tuesday that BJP MP Subramanian Swamys plea challenging trial court order regarding summoning of various documents, is misconce...

North Carolina prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown

The fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, a Black man killed last month by sheriffs deputies attempting to serve search and arrest warrants, was justified, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said on Tuesday. Brown, 42, was shot as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021