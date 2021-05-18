Gulf council secretary-general asks Lebanese foreign minister to apologise

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary-general called on the Lebanese foreign minister to issue an official apology to the council's member states "for the unacceptable offences that came from him."

Secretary-General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf said in a statement that he "rejects and denounces what was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Lebanese caretaker government, Charbel Wehbe, during a TV interview and the disgraceful insults against the Gulf Cooperation Council states and their peoples, as well as the insult against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Wehbe appeared to blame Gulf nations for the rise of Islamic State in Iraq and neighbouring Syria in a television interview on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)