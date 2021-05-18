Left Menu

Maha cabinet sub-panel reviews old govt decisions for Marathas

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:40 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet's sub-committee on Maratha quota on Tuesday reviewed various decisions taken by the state government for the community earlier and the current status of the recruitment process in the light of the Supreme Court striking down the quota law recently.

PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the sub-committee, said the state's chief secretary Sitaram Kunte is taking a department-wise review after the recruitment process was affected due to the Supreme Court's verdict, a statement said.

Chavan added the top bureaucrat from Maharashtra is likely to submit his report in this regard in the next two to three days.

A final decision on the recruitment process will be taken after that, Chavan added.

The top court on May 5 struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming the statute unconstitutional.

When asked about a BJP committee's meeting on the Maratha quota held here on Tuesday and the saffron party reportedly declaring its support to the community's agitation over the issue, Chavan said, ''it seems the committee was formed to not make any constructive suggestions, but to stage protests''.

Chavan also asked state BJP leaders to raise the quota issue before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and others also attended the sub-committee meeting.

