Maha cabinet sub-panel reviews old govt decisions for Marathas

Maha cabinet sub-panel reviews old govt decisions for MarathasPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:40 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet's sub-committee on Maratha quota on Tuesday reviewed various decisions taken by the state government for the community earlier and the current status of the recruitment process in the light of the Supreme Court striking down the quota law recently.
PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the sub-committee, said the state's chief secretary Sitaram Kunte is taking a department-wise review after the recruitment process was affected due to the Supreme Court's verdict, a statement said.
Chavan added the top bureaucrat from Maharashtra is likely to submit his report in this regard in the next two to three days.
A final decision on the recruitment process will be taken after that, Chavan added.
The top court on May 5 struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming the statute unconstitutional.
When asked about a BJP committee's meeting on the Maratha quota held here on Tuesday and the saffron party reportedly declaring its support to the community's agitation over the issue, Chavan said, ''it seems the committee was formed to not make any constructive suggestions, but to stage protests''.
Chavan also asked state BJP leaders to raise the quota issue before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and others also attended the sub-committee meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Fadnavis had misled people on Maratha quota: Ashok Chavan
Fadnavis had misled people on Maratha quota issue: Ashok Chavan
Cong sets up 5-member group under Ashok Chavan to evaluate state poll debacle
Cong's 5-member group under Ashok Chavan to evaluate poll debacle, Azad to head Covid-relief team
Cong sets up 5-member group under Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan to evaluate party's performance in just-concluded assembly polls.