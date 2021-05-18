Truck driver held with Rs 30 lakh unaccounted cash in Jammu

A truck driver, hailing from Kashmir, was taken into custody on Tuesday after Rs 30 lakh unaccounted cash was recovered from his vehicle here, police said.

Mohammad Iqbal of Verinag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district was handed over to Income Tax authorities for further inquiry, a police spokesperson said.

He said police have set up various checkpoints in view of the ongoing COVID-19 curfew and stopped a Kashmir-bound truck in Gangyal area.

''During checking, a sum of Rs 30 lakh was recovered from the possession of the truck driver who failed to give a satisfactory answer with regard to the source and purpose of the money,'' the spokesperson said.

He said Income Tax authorities were informed and the suspect along with the recovered money was handed over to them.

