Truck operators demand waiver of goods, road and passenger taxes for at least 2 quarters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:53 IST
Truck operators' body AIMTC on Tuesday demanded waiver of goods, road and passenger taxes for at least two quarters, saying the transport operators are under acute financial strain and about 65-70 per cent of their vehicles are still off the road.

In a letter to all chief ministers, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) President Kultaran Singh Atwal also demanded exemption of penalty on delay in renewal of statutory documents in the states till September 30.

''The transport operators (both in cargo and passenger spaces), big or small, are under acute financial strain and about 65-70 per cent of their vehicles are still off the road.

''Further, given the present critical situation of the trade... It has become difficult for transporters to pay the MV tax/ road tax/ passenger tax for their vehicles, which is due since April 1, 2021,'' the AIMTC said.

India reported over three lakh new COVID-19 cases daily in recent weeks, forcing many state governments to put in place restrictions on the movement of people.

''In the prevalent scenario of intermittent lockdowns, there is no major business or revenue inflow to these transporters and they are in abject penury... they cannot survive unless they are relieved from this burden,'' it added.

The AIMTC is the apex body of transporters, representing about 95 lakh truckers and other entities.

