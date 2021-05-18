Left Menu

Differences make equivalence deal to ease N.Ireland trade difficult, says UK minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:03 IST
It is unlikely that Britain and the European Union will reach a so-called equivalence arrangement for food to ease trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, but London will keep trying, its minister for EU relations said on Tuesday.

"I think the discussions are not over, I think there is a pretty significant difference between the two conceptions that may in the end make it difficult to reach agreement but we keep trying," David Frost told a parliamentary committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

