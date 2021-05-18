2 arrested in connection with grenade blast in Assam

At least two persons were arrested in connection with the grenade blast at Tingrai in Assam's Tinsukia district that killed two persons, police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said two persons were identified for allegedly lobbing the grenade from a motorcycle and a bounty of Rs 2 lakh was announced to catch them.

On the basis of CCTV footage, the police had recovered the bike and then arrested one accused Hiren Gogoi alias Robin from Lakhipathar under Digboi police station on Monday, the official said.

Gogoi is a surrendered ULFA militant and his name was mentioned in some extortion cases, police said.

''On the basis of the interrogation of him, we arrested the second accused Ranjit Changmai of Lakhipathar today,'' the police officer said.

The duo do not have any direct link with ULFA(I), but the police are investigating the motive behind the attack, he added.

On May 14, two people were killed and another was injured in a grenade blast by suspected ULFA(I) in the market area at Tingrai under Digboi police station in Tinsukia district.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced Rs five lakh ex-gratia to each family of the two killed in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)