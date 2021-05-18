Man murdered in Haryana, 6 held

Left Menu

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:46 IST
A 27-year-old man was murdered after a group of 15 men allegedly intercepted his car and assaulted him in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Tuesday.

Asif Khan, who a gym trainer, and his two cousins were returning from Sohna on Sunday night when the incident occurred.

The car in which Khan and his cousins were travelling was intercepted near a plywood factory in Atta village by about 15 men who were travelling in cars and motorcycles. They allegedly murdered Khan with sticks and some other weapons, and later fled.

On allegations by some locals that the suspects made him chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and abused him with religious slurs, police said no such connotations to the crime were found during investigation and the incident was a fallout of old enmity.

Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya told reporters that out of the 14 named in the FIR, six had been arrested. Those arrested have been identified as Raju, Anup, Mahender, Lalit, Sandeep and Ankit.

A special investigation team, headed by a DSP-rank officer, has been constituted to arrest others and conduct an investigation.

According to the SP, the incident was a fallout of enmity between two groups and there was no other angle involved in it.

There had been minor altercations between the two sides on an earlier occasion as well, but never before had it led to a serious confrontation, he said.

Replying to a question, the SP said some people were trying to spread rumours regarding the incident, adding that those would be dealt with strictly.

Police force had been deployed at Khan's village after tension had escalated in the area following the incident.

The SP and the deputy commissioner visited Khan's village and met the bereaved family. PTI SUN VSD HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

