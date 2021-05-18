Villagers attack police team, free arrested bootleggers in UP

A police team which had gone to arrest a gang involved in the sale of illicit liquor was attacked by villagers in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh who snatched seized liquor and freed the arrested bootleggers, a police officer said.

At least three policemen, including inspector in-charge of Panaithi police check post Siddhartha Kumar, were injured in the incident which took place Monday evening at village Adhaun under Akraabaad police station.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.

A video clip of the policemen being thrashed by locals went viral on social media.

The injured policemen were brought to the Malkhan Singh district hospital for treatment. Superintendent of Police (rural) Shubham Patel said a case has been registered against unnamed villagers for the attack on the police team.

Patel said the raid on the liquor racket was carried out on the basis of a tip-off.