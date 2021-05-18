Left Menu

Villagers attack police team, free arrested bootleggers in UP

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:52 IST
Villagers attack police team, free arrested bootleggers in UP

A police team which had gone to arrest a gang involved in the sale of illicit liquor was attacked by villagers in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh who snatched seized liquor and freed the arrested bootleggers, a police officer said.

At least three policemen, including inspector in-charge of Panaithi police check post Siddhartha Kumar, were injured in the incident which took place Monday evening at village Adhaun under Akraabaad police station.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.

A video clip of the policemen being thrashed by locals went viral on social media.

The injured policemen were brought to the Malkhan Singh district hospital for treatment. Superintendent of Police (rural) Shubham Patel said a case has been registered against unnamed villagers for the attack on the police team.

Patel said the raid on the liquor racket was carried out on the basis of a tip-off.

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria cancels plan to reopen land borders

Algeria has backed off a decision to reopen land borders closed because of the coronavirus pandemic but will go ahead with a plan to partially resume international flights from next month, the presidency said on Tuesday. The North African c...

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress amid Republican resistance

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending its moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice.The company in June 2020 had issued the moratorium for one year, halting a business it had long defe...

TDP to boycott budget session of Andhra assembly on May 20

Telugu Desam Party TDP on Tuesday announced that it would boycott the single-day budget session of the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly on May 20 in protest against the unilateral, undemocratic and illogical decisions of the government led by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021