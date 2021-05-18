Left Menu

Kenyan woman smuggling Rs 21 crore worth of heroin arrested at Delhi airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 23:01 IST
Kenyan woman smuggling Rs 21 crore worth of heroin arrested at Delhi airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Kenyan woman has been arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 21 crore, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The accused was apprehended on her arrival from Nairobi on Monday.

''On detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger, off-white colour powder/granules suspected to be heroin weighing in total 3 kg estimated to be valued at Rs 21 crore was recovered from the passenger indigenously concealed at the base of her black colour trolley bag,'' it said.

The contraband was seized and the passenger arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

