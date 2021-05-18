Morocco recalls its ambassador to Spain for consultations -diplomatic source

Morocco recalls its ambassador to Spain for consultations -diplomatic sourceReuters | Rabat | Updated: 18-05-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 23:06 IST
Morocco recalled its Ambassador to Madrid for consultations on Tuesday in the wake of an influx of thousands of migrants to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, a diplomatic source said.
Relations with Spain need a moment of "contemplation", the source, who declined to be named, said.
The move also comes after Rabat protested against Spain's decision to host Ibrahim Ghali, leader of Polisario front which seeks independence for Western Sahara, a desert area controlled by Morocco.
