Left Menu

Mosque demolished in UP's Barabanki: AIMPLB, Sunni Waqf Board

Meanwhile, the authorities said they demolished an illegal structure on court orders.The century-old Garib Nawaz mosque in Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil was demolished by the administration without any legal justification on Monday night in the presence of police, claimed All-India Muslim Law Board AIMPLB working general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani in a statement.There was no dispute relating to the mosque.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 23:15 IST
Mosque demolished in UP's Barabanki: AIMPLB, Sunni Waqf Board

The All-India Muslim Law Board and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board on Tuesday alleged that the administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki pulled down a mosque and demanded a judicial probe into it. Meanwhile, the authorities said they demolished an illegal structure on court orders.

''The century-old Garib Nawaz mosque in Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil was demolished by the administration without any legal justification on Monday night in the presence of police,'' claimed All-India Muslim Law Board (AIMPLB) working general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani in a statement.

“There was no dispute relating to the mosque. It is also listed with the Sunni Waqf Board. The SDM of Ram Sanehi Ghat had asked for papers of the mosque from the mosque committee in March against which the mosque management committee had approached the Allahabad High Court,'' he said, adding that the mosque was pulled down by the administration without any notice. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the case by a sitting High Court judge and suspension of officials responsible for the action. He also asked for stopping the process of removing the debris from the spot and ensuring that no other structure is allowed to come up on the land. ''It is the duty of the government to construct the mosque at the place and hand it over to the Muslims,'' he said. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Adarsh Singh described the construction, said to be a mosque and its residential area, as illegal. ''A notice was served on people concerned on March 15, giving them an opportunity to put forth their views over the ownership but those residing there fled after receiving the notice,'' the DM said in a statement. The tehsil administration got its possession on March 18, the DM said. He said the The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had disposed of a petition filed in this connection on April 2, which proved that the construction was illegal. The DM said later a case was filed in the court of the SDM, Ram Sanehi Ghat, and its orders were complied with on May 17.

Joint magistrate Divyanshu Patel also termed the construction as illegal. The building was brought down on court orders, he said.

The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board also condemned the incident, terming it as the misuse of power.

''The mosque near the tehsil premises has been demolished by the Ram Sanehi Ghat SDM in the name of removing encroachment. I strongly condemn this illegal and arbitrary action,'' said Waqf Board chairman Zufar Farooqui, adding that they will soon file a case in the court in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria cancels plan to reopen land borders

Algeria has backed off a decision to reopen land borders closed because of the coronavirus pandemic but will go ahead with a plan to partially resume international flights from next month, the presidency said on Tuesday. The North African c...

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress amid Republican resistance

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending its moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice.The company in June 2020 had issued the moratorium for one year, halting a business it had long defe...

TDP to boycott budget session of Andhra assembly on May 20

Telugu Desam Party TDP on Tuesday announced that it would boycott the single-day budget session of the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly on May 20 in protest against the unilateral, undemocratic and illogical decisions of the government led by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021