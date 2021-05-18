Pelosi says U.S. should diplomatically boycott 2022 Olympics in China

Pelosi says U.S. should diplomatically boycott 2022 Olympics in ChinaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 23:16 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the United States should carry out a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China's human rights abuses.
Pelosi, a Democrat, told a Congressional hearing on the issue that heads of state who attend Olympic events in China would not have moral authority to speak out about human rights.
