Man rams motorcycle into tax inspector in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-05-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 23:25 IST
A civic tax inspector was seriously injured after being hit by a motorcycle in Nagpur's Gittikhadan area on Tuesday, police said.

Swapnil Patil was on vehicle tax checking duty and had asked a motorcyclist to stop but the latter dashed his two- wheeler into the official, a policeman said.

The accused fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, the Gittikhadan police station official said.

