Maha: Nagpur man held for fake driving licence racket

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making fake driving licences in Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

Nawab Jamir Baig was held from Mauda and he was charging people Rs 2,000 for such fake licences, an official said.

''He runs a photo studio and was using its equipment, printers, computers etc to create fake documents. We have seized all the items,'' he added.

