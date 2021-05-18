Security forces recover pistols, grenades in Poonch border district in J-K

Security forces recovered two pistols and 11 grenades during a search operation in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The weapons, smuggled from across the Line of Control (LoC), were found hidden at a secluded place at village Mahra in the Surankote area of the border district, the officials said.

However, no one was arrested during the joint operation by police and army which was carried out based on specific information.

Meanwhile, a rusted grenade was found lying in the bushes in the Kandi area of nearby Rajouri district and was subsequently destroyed by the bomb disposal squad in a controlled explosion.

The grenade was noticed at Panj Nara village by a villager who informed the local police and the army unit, the officials said.

