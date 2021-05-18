Left Menu

KK Shailaja, popular leader who contributed to historic Left victory in Kerala dropped from Pinaryi 2.0 cabinet

One of the prominent ministers to be dropped from the second cabinet of the Pinarayi Vijayan government is KK Shailaja who had won much global praise for her efficient handling of COVID first wave in Kerala as Health Minister.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Arun Jayan One of the prominent ministers to be dropped from the second cabinet of the Pinarayi Vijayan government is KK Shailaja who had won much global praise for her efficient handling of COVID first wave in Kerala as Health Minister.

In the assembly polls, the former Health Minister won from Mattannur in Kannur with a record margin of 67,013 votes but the party decided to drop her from the cabinet in the second LDF government. Many party fellow members feel that the candidature of Shailaja in the assembly polls had helped the LDF to register a convincing victory and y winning 99 seats. Also, people including Left supporters and celebrities have started a campaign on social media demanding that Shailaja should be made a minister.

When asked about the CPI-M's decision of not giving ministerial berth to its popular leader Shailaja, MB Rajesh who is going to be the next speaker of the Kerala Assembly told ANI, " Communist Party functions in a different way. You cannot compare it with other political parties. Yes, Comrade KK Shailaja was given an opportunity as a minister in the first LDF government and she performed well in five years. Now, new comrades have been given a chance and they will also perform well," KN Balagopal, who has been selected by CPI(M) as a minister in the new cabinet, said that it was based on party's general policy that no leaders need to be given two consecutive terms as ministers that Shailaja was dropped.

" Not only Shailaja, there were other eminent ministers who performed really well. She was dropped as part of the party's policy," he added. Meanwhile, reacting to development Shailaja said that it was the collective decision of the party.

"The party's decision is paramount. It was the party that appointed me as a minister earlier and I worked to perform well to my best of abilities. Now, a new efficient team is coming and they will also perform well," she said. Not only party cadres and CPI-M supporters took to social media to convey their disappointment of Shailaja being dropped, Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also said she would be missed.

"Sorry to see Shailaja Teacher leave the Kerala cabinet. Aside from her reputed competence and efficiency, I always found her helpful, responsive & accessible as Health Minister, especially during the Covid crisis. She will be missed," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

