J-K LG asks senior officials, doctors to visit Poonch-Rajouri to assess COVID-19 situation

A team of senior officials and doctors will visit the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the coronavirus situation, officials said.

Under the direction of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the team will assess containment activities in the districts.

The Lt Governor had earlier directed the health department and other departments concerned to reach out to the population living in rural and far-flung areas and ensure the availability of all requisite facilities in COVID-19 care centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)