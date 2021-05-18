Left Menu

J-K LG asks senior officials, doctors to visit Poonch-Rajouri to assess COVID-19 situation

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 23:55 IST
J-K LG asks senior officials, doctors to visit Poonch-Rajouri to assess COVID-19 situation

A team of senior officials and doctors will visit the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the coronavirus situation, officials said.

Under the direction of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the team will assess containment activities in the districts.

The Lt Governor had earlier directed the health department and other departments concerned to reach out to the population living in rural and far-flung areas and ensure the availability of all requisite facilities in COVID-19 care centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait hands Lebanese charge d'affaires protest note over foreign minister's remarks

Kuwait on Tuesday summoned the Lebanese embassys charge daffaires to hand him an official protest note condemning Lebanons foreign ministers insults, Kuwaits foreign ministry said in a statement.The foreign ministry added that the severe in...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly slip; dollar touches lowest since late February

Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, with technology shares turning lower in late trading, while the U.S. dollar touched its lowest level since late February. The Dow and SP 500 added to declines in late-day trading, while the Nasdaq briefly...

Biden reverses Trump changes to bank antidiscrimination law

The Biden administration announced Tuesday it would repeal the changes made by the Trump administration to an important law made to stop banks from discriminating against racial minorities and the poor. The Office of the Comptroller of the ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States administered COVID-19 vaccinations to around 600,000 children ages 12 to 15 last week after regulators cleared Pfizer-BioNTech shots for use in that age group, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Roche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021