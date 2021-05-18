Army renovates cafe, installs national flag at Kaman Post, Uri

The Indian Army has renovated a cafeteria and also installed a 60 feet long national flag pole at Kaman Post. The cafe named 'Cafe Freedon' at Kaman Aman Setu - Friendship Bridge between India and Pakistan, is also the last point of the India-Pak border in the Uri district. The cafe has been restarted after almost four years.

The national flag has also been installed at Kaman Post near zero line of LOC at Uri in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. Speaking to ANI, local resident Ghulam Muhammad said, "I congratulate the Indian Army for setting up this cafe. They always strive to maintain freedom and peace and develop the area." As part of the Confidence Building Measure, the trade and bus service between the two countries was conducted through the Kaman trade point established on this post.

Kaman Post is one of the major attractions for visitors, especially for motivational tours of the school and college-going children. The post is especially popular for a view across the Line of Control. Incharge of the cafeteria at Kaman Post, Major Vishal Dev said, "The visitors who proudly visit the Kaman Post and Kaman Aman Setu bridge, can come here and relax in the serene surrounding. They can also take souvenirs from here apart from the beverages and snacks being served at the cafe. An impressive 60 feet high national flag has also been installed, which adds to the serenity of the background."

Meanwhile, owing to the increased cases of COVID-19, the union territory administration in collaboration with the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army have established two dedicated COVID care centres with a capacity of 20 beds at one centre and 15 at another, in Uri. "Army Goodwill School has been converted into COVID care health centre. 15 beds are on low flow oxygen while five have been set up as ICU beds. Right now we have 59 active cases in Uri. We have a facility of OPD and emergency cases also," said Block Medical Officier (BMO) Uri Dr. Muhammad Ramzan.

He added, "Another COVID care centre at Mohra with 15 beds out of which 12 are facilitated with oxygen and currently there are seven patients over there." Army official, Col Paul M Varghese, said, "Government Medical College, Baramulla will provide ambulances at the centre in Uri."

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir has 50852 active COVID-19 cases, as per the official data. (ANI)

