Man smuggles drugs worth Rs 13.5 lakh in prosthetic leg, held

Man smuggles drugs worth Rs 13.5 lakh in prosthetic leg, heldPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-05-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 00:00 IST
A man was held by the Anti Narcotics Cell for allegedly smuggling mephedrone worth Rs 13.10 lakh and hashish valued at Rs 39,000 in his prosthetic leg, Nagpur police said on Tuesday.
Salman Nadir Khan (24), a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, was smuggling contraband in this manner from Mumbai to Nagpur and supplying it to two peddlers here without arousing suspicion, an official said.
''He was held at the eastern gate of Nagpur station on Monday night after he alighted from a train from Mumbai. He has been charged under the NDPS Act,'' the official added.
Ganeshpeth police is carrying out further probe, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
