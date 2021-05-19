NHRC tells UP police chief, others to submit report on prison shootout

The National Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh DGP, the district magistrate and two other officers over complaints on the killing of three inmates in an alleged shootout in Chitrakoot jail, officials said.

On May 14, a prisoner had allegedly snatched a pistol from a prison personnel and killed two other prisoners. Subsequently, he was also killed in firing by the jail staff, the NHRC said in a statement.

The commission asked the DGP, Chitrakoot district magistrate and superintendent of police, jail superintendent to submit an action taken report within 10 weeks, it said.

It has also asked the Uttar Pradesh State Human Rights Commission to inform the date of cognisance, if any, taken by them in this matter, it added. PTI KND HMB

