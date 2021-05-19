Left Menu

NHRC tells UP police chief, others to submit report on prison shootout

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 00:09 IST
NHRC tells UP police chief, others to submit report on prison shootout

The National Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh DGP, the district magistrate and two other officers over complaints on the killing of three inmates in an alleged shootout in Chitrakoot jail, officials said.

On May 14, a prisoner had allegedly snatched a pistol from a prison personnel and killed two other prisoners. Subsequently, he was also killed in firing by the jail staff, the NHRC said in a statement.

The commission asked the DGP, Chitrakoot district magistrate and superintendent of police, jail superintendent to submit an action taken report within 10 weeks, it said.

It has also asked the Uttar Pradesh State Human Rights Commission to inform the date of cognisance, if any, taken by them in this matter, it added. PTI KND HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France floats possibility of U.N. resolution on Israel, Gaza - diplomats

France floated the possibility of pushing for a U.N. Security Council resolution on the violence between Israel and Palestinian militants during a private meeting of the 15-member body on Tuesday, diplomats said.The French mission to the Un...

El Salvador looks to China after U.S. unveils corruption list

Following the release of a U.S. government list of allegedly corrupt Central American politicians, El Salvadors president on Tuesday played up his close ties with China, praising it for offering grants with no strings attached and COVID-19 ...

Kuwait hands Lebanese charge d'affaires protest note over foreign minister's remarks

Kuwait on Tuesday summoned the Lebanese embassys charge daffaires to hand him an official protest note condemning Lebanons foreign ministers insults, Kuwaits foreign ministry said in a statement.The foreign ministry added that the severe in...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly slip; dollar touches lowest since late February

Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, with technology shares turning lower in late trading, while the U.S. dollar touched its lowest level since late February. The Dow and SP 500 added to declines in late-day trading, while the Nasdaq briefly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021