Kuwait ends requiring quarantine for incoming vaccinated travellers -cabinet

Kuwait ends requiring quarantine for incoming vaccinated travellers -cabinetReuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-05-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 00:21 IST
Kuwait's cabinet said on Tuesday that direct commercial flights for India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are limited to departing flights only, while cargo flights will continue, until further notice, the cabinet wrote on Twitter.
The cabinet also ended requiring quarantine for incoming travellers who are vaccinated or those who have recovered from COVID-19 not more than 90 days ago, provided they conduct a PCR test within three days from their arrival date.
