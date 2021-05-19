Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson working with Telangana-based pharma company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson has joined hands with Biological E Limited (Telangana-based pharma company) for the manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine, as per an official statement on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 00:23 IST
Johnson & Johnson working with Telangana-based pharma company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson has joined hands with Biological E Limited (Telangana-based pharma company) for the manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine, as per an official statement on Tuesday. The company's vaccine named, Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is currently approved for use in the United States, the European Union and other nations including Thailand and South Africa.

"Johnson & Johnson is working with Biological E. Limited on the manufacturing of the Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. We believe Biological E. will be an important part of our global COVID-19 vaccine supply network, where multiple manufacturing sites are involved in the production of our vaccine across different facilities, sometimes in different countries and continents, before the vaccine can be distributed", read an official statement by Johnson and Johnson. "We are working around the clock to develop and broadly activate our manufacturing capabilities to supply our COVID-19 vaccine worldwide and we appreciate the ongoing and extensive collaborations and partnerships we have with governments, health authorities and other companies to help end this pandemic", informed Johnson and Johnson statement.

On April 5, US pharma giant Johnson and Johnson said it is in discussion with the Government of India to soon begin bridging clinical trials in the country for its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Janssen. "At Johnson & Johnson, we remain fully focused on bringing a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine to people around the world, if authorized for use by local health authorities. We are in discussions with the Government of India with the objective of starting a bridging clinical study of our Janssen Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India, subject to local regulatory approvals," a company statement said.

India currently has three approved vaccines in use i.e. Covishied, Covaxin and Sputnik V. Following a surge in coronavirus cases and heightened demand of vaccines from states, the country is looking to ramp up its vaccine doses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France floats possibility of U.N. resolution on Israel, Gaza - diplomats

France floated the possibility of pushing for a U.N. Security Council resolution on the violence between Israel and Palestinian militants during a private meeting of the 15-member body on Tuesday, diplomats said.The French mission to the Un...

El Salvador looks to China after U.S. unveils corruption list

Following the release of a U.S. government list of allegedly corrupt Central American politicians, El Salvadors president on Tuesday played up his close ties with China, praising it for offering grants with no strings attached and COVID-19 ...

Kuwait hands Lebanese charge d'affaires protest note over foreign minister's remarks

Kuwait on Tuesday summoned the Lebanese embassys charge daffaires to hand him an official protest note condemning Lebanons foreign ministers insults, Kuwaits foreign ministry said in a statement.The foreign ministry added that the severe in...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly slip; dollar touches lowest since late February

Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, with technology shares turning lower in late trading, while the U.S. dollar touched its lowest level since late February. The Dow and SP 500 added to declines in late-day trading, while the Nasdaq briefly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021