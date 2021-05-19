Left Menu

U.S. delays trading ban on Chinese-military linked securities

President Joe Biden's administration has been reviewing a number of aspects of U.S.-China policy, including a ban imposed under his predecessor Donald Trump on investments in certain Chinese companies that the United States says are linked to Beijing's military. At least eight Chinese companies have been placed under such restrictions.

The Biden administration gave investors two more weeks to buy or sell securities in certain companies it says are tied to the Chinese military, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a notice posted on its website on Tuesday.

Investors now have until 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on June 11 to compete their transactions, the department said. The previous deadline was May 27. President Joe Biden's administration has been reviewing a number of aspects of U.S.-China policy, including a ban imposed under his predecessor Donald Trump on investments in certain Chinese companies that the United States says are linked to Beijing's military.

At least eight Chinese companies have been placed under such restrictions. One, mobile phone maker Xiaomi, filed a lawsuit in response, and the U.S. Defense Department agreed to remove it from the banned list. In March, a federal judge had temporarily blocked enforcement of the Xiaomi blacklisting, citing the U.S. government's "deeply flawed" process for including it in the ban. The judge later also suspended an investment ban imposed on Luokung Technology Corp < LKCO.O>, a Chinese mapping technology company.

Xiaomi was among the more high-profile Chinese technology companies that Trump targeted for alleged ties to China's military. Smartphone rival and telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd was also put on an export blacklist in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

The measures effectively crippled the company's smartphone division. The U.S. Department of Defense also placed similar restrictions on China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, a firm key to China's national drive to boost its domestic chip sector. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Peter Graff and Aurora Ellis)

