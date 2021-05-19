Left Menu

Woman head constable arrested for blackmailing Rajasthan Police Service officer

A woman head constable was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a Rajasthan Police Service RPS officer. The woman head constable started blackmailing him and has so far allegedly extorted Rs 5.5 lakh from him, DCP Jaipur North Paris Deshmukh said.He said that the officer lodged a case at Shastri Nagar police station in Jaipur last week and after primary investigation, she was arrested.The matter is being investigated further, he added.

Woman head constable arrested for blackmailing Rajasthan Police Service officer

A woman head constable was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer. The accused head constable is posted in Bundi while the RPS officer is a deputy superintendent of police in some other district.

''Both were in touch for some time and allegedly had a mutual relationship. The woman head constable started blackmailing him and has so far allegedly extorted Rs 5.5 lakh from him,” DCP Jaipur North Paris Deshmukh said.

He said that the officer lodged a case at Shastri Nagar police station in Jaipur last week and after primary investigation, she was arrested.

The matter is being investigated further, he added.

